Only I Can Beat Ruto in 2027, Says Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has boldly claimed that he is the only politician capable of defeating President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

While speaking to congregants at the Legacy Church in Westlands, Babu confidently declared that his name will be on the ballot in 2027. However, he stopped short of revealing the specific position he plans to pursue.

The vocal MP outlined his political ambitions, insisting he is overqualified to be Nairobi Governor and suggesting he could unseat President Ruto even before Kenyans head to the polls. He emphasized that leadership should be about service, not just winning elections.

“Leaders are chosen by God. As of now, we are overqualified to be the president of Kenya. It is only Babu Owino who can beat Ruto squarely, even a day before the elections naeza mwangusha. We are also overqualified to be the governor of Nairobi, and even an MP but the most important thing is service to the people; it is not just about the electoral process,” he said.

Babu highlighted his personal journey, explaining that his commitment to serve comes from firsthand experience with poverty and struggle.

“After being elected as Babu, my intention is to work for the people because I have gone without food, I know what it takes to lack food, I have been there myself,” he shared.

He criticized politicians who forget the people who elected them once they assume office, urging Kenyans to support leaders with a genuine record of service.

“Some become dealers. Others have a mission to destroy the nation, while others are driven to transform lives. That is why it’s important to choose leaders who work for the people,” he added.

Babu Owino also encouraged Kenyan youth to throw their hats into the political ring, noting that the country’s future depends on bold, visionary leaders ready to bring change.