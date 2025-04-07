Mudavadi Reaffirms Commitment to Ruto’s Govt, Dismisses Reports of Joining New Party

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims linking him to a new political party, reiterating his commitment to the Kenya Kwanza government.

In a statement on Sunday, Mudavadi’s office, through Director of the Press Service Office Jacob Ng’etich, clarified that Mudavadi remains fully aligned with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance under President William Ruto’s leadership.

“For the record and to avoid any confusion, Mudavadi is firmly part of the Government under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, led by H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Forces,” Ng’etich said.

The statement further addressed the merger of Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which was done voluntarily and with the full support of ANC party members.

Mudavadi’s political integrity was also emphasized, with the statement underscoring his consistent commitment to honesty and transparency. “Throughout his political life, Mudavadi has maintained integrity, honesty, and dignity, never adopting a double standard,” it read.

The statement also highlighted the importance of unity, noting that the merger between ANC and UDA was fully supported by party members. Several former ANC officials now hold key positions in the ruling party, including the deputy party leader role, where they play vital roles in decision-making.

“His former ANC party officials are among the highest echelons in the ruling party, including the deputy party leader position. They are key decision-makers in the way of running the political outfit.”

Mudavadi reassured Kenyans that he has no intention of joining any other political party, reaffirming his dedication to serving the country with integrity under the current administration.