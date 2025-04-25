‘Bullfighter’ Boni Khalwale Bows To Pressure, Withdraws Bodaboda Bill After Public Pushback

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has withdrawn the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill after facing significant public backlash from bodaboda operators over some of its provisions.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula confirmed the development, explaining that Khalwale decided to retract the proposed legislation due to the intense public opposition it had generated.

“The House is aware that the committee had started engaging stakeholders on the Bill. However, Honourable Members have now received a letter from the Speaker of the Senate, informing us that the sponsor of the Bill in the Senate has requested its withdrawal and cessation of further consideration,” Wetang’ula stated.

According to Wetang’ula, the Senate Speaker formally requested the Bill’s withdrawal in a letter dated March 7, 2025. The letter cited public feedback as the primary reason Senator Khalwale decided not to move forward with the Bill.

“This request introduces a new procedural situation, as this is the first time such a request has been received in the bicameral processing of Bills in the Houses of Parliament,” Wetang’ula observed. He clarified that the current Standing Orders only allow a Bill to be withdrawn by a sponsor from the National Assembly, which is not the case here.

The Bill, Senate Bill No. 38 of 2023, had not been co-sponsored by any National Assembly member, making the situation more complex. Wetang’ula referred to Standing Order 1 for guidance, noting that the rules did not consider the withdrawal of a Bill by someone who was not part of the chamber.

“To ensure order and predictability in the bicameral process, the matter will be addressed through a motion to discharge the Bill from second reading,” Wetang’ula explained.

The Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure will issue the notice for the motion. If the House approves the motion, the Bill will be considered withdrawn, and the committee will stop its review. However, if the motion is rejected, the legislative process will continue.

“Honourable Members, if this House believes strongly in proceeding with the Bill, regardless of the sponsor’s wishes, and rejects the motion, the Bill will continue. If you agree with the committee chair, then the Bill will end there,” Wetang’ula concluded.