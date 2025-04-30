Opposition Leaders Push to Declare June 25 a Public Holiday for Victims of Police Brutality

Opposition leaders are calling for June 25 to be established as a day to honor the youth who lost their lives during the anti-government protests.

This date marks the violent peak of the demonstrations, when many young protesters were fatally shot after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024, in a bid to demand sweeping government reforms.

During an appearance on Spice FM on Monday, April 28, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni urged that the day be officially recognized as a national remembrance for a generation that dared to challenge authority.

“These young people paid the ultimate price for standing up against injustice. The least we can do is remember their courage and keep their voices alive through a national holiday,” Kioni stated.

He stressed that recognizing June 25 would not only commemorate the victims but also serve as a powerful reminder to leaders about the consequences of ignoring the people’s will.

“It’s not just a date. It’s a symbol of resistance, bravery, and a wake-up call for all those in power,” Kioni added.

Earlier this year, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka also proposed that June 25 be declared a public holiday to pay tribute to the Gen Z youths who died during the protests.

Kalonzo described the date as a true liberation day—one that calls for the fight against injustice, the rejection of abductions, the condemnation of Kenya’s resource looting, and an end to the impoverishment of the nation’s people.

“I want to make a very serious proposal—to honor the young Kenyans who died, many of them on June 25, which I call J25. If it meets the approval of young Kenyans, we will declare it a public holiday,” Kalonzo said during the official launch of the People’s Liberation Party in Februry.

The proposal has already received support from civil society groups and youth movements, who view June 25 as a crucial turning point in Kenya’s democratic evolution.