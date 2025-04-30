How to File a Complaint Over Withheld KCSE or KCPE Certificates

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued a firm directive to schools, warning them against withholding KCPE and KCSE certificates from candidates. In a notice released on Monday, April 28, 2025, KNEC emphasized that no school has the legal right to retain a student’s examination certificate under any circumstance.

“It is unlawful to withhold a certificate from a candidate,” the statement read in part.

To ensure this directive is enforced, KNEC encouraged any affected students to report the matter to the Sub-County Director of Education (SCDE), who serves as a key education official within the Ministry of Education.

SCDEs play a critical role in managing both public and private schools within their jurisdictions. They oversee the implementation of education policies, monitor teacher performance, and ensure that school heads comply with directives from education authorities.

“Any candidate whose certificate is withheld should report to the Sub-County Director of Education,” KNEC advised candidates.

By reporting to the SCDE, students can trigger formal action against schools violating the law and recover their certificates.

Alongside this warning, KNEC confirmed that all 2023 KCPE and KCSE certificates had already been dispatched to schools across the country through the SCDE offices.

“The 2023 KCPE and KCSE examination certificates have been dispatched to all schools that presented candidates for the examinations through the Sub-County Director of Education offices countrywide. Candidates are advised to liaise with the schools where they sat the examinations to collect the certificates,” the Council stated.

KNEC urged all 2023 candidates to reach out to their respective schools without delay and collect their certificates promptly.