President Ruto Grants Clemency to 57 Inmates, Extends Amnesty to Petty Offenders

President William Ruto has granted clemency to 57 inmates serving custodial sentences across Kenya, including 56 Kenyan citizens and one foreign national. The move comes as part of a broader effort to promote rehabilitation and reduce congestion in the country’s prisons.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the presidential pardon in a statement released on Monday, April 28, 2025. He confirmed that the President acted on recommendations from the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMAC) and exercised his constitutional authority under Article 133 to offer a second chance to deserving inmates.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President, in accordance with the recommendations of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMAC), has exercised the prerogative of power of mercy conferred upon the Head of State and Government under Article 133 of the Constitution,” Koskei stated.

The President granted conditional release to 31 inmates serving life sentences. He also approved conditional release and repatriation for a foreign national from an East African Community (EAC) partner state who had been serving a life sentence in Kenya.

Additionally, 25 inmates received remission and release, enabling them to leave prison after a reduction in their remaining jail terms.

Koskei also confirmed that President Ruto extended general amnesty to all petty offenders serving terms of six months or less, along with those serving longer sentences but with six months or less remaining.

“Additionally, the Head of State and Government has extended General Amnesty to all petty offenders sentenced to six months or less and offenders serving sentences longer than six months, whose remaining terms are now six months or less,” Koskei added.

Koskei emphasized that the clemency reflects the government’s commitment to restorative justice. He said President Ruto had called on stakeholders in the justice system to strengthen practices that foster reconciliation, rehabilitation, and the successful reintegration of reformed offenders into society.