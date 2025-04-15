Embakasi North, Ruiru, Rongai Among Constituencies Cited in Damning NG-CDF Audit

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has exposed widespread mismanagement of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) projects, revealing abandoned sites, incomplete works, and numerous cases of irregular procurement.

In a series of audit reports, Gathungu paints a grim picture of how several multi-million shilling projects have either stalled or failed to comply with required standards. Her findings show that some contractors have walked away mid-project, while others delivered shoddy work. She also flagged suspicious procurement practices, particularly involving emergency supplies like desks, uniforms, and stationery.

In her report for the financial year ending June 2024, Gathungu criticized the poor quality of classroom construction in several areas. She also uncovered unsupported expenditures in multiple NG-CDF-funded projects, raising concerns about the proper use of public funds.

The audit singled out constituencies such as Bomachoge Chache (Alfah Miruka), Nyaribari Masaba (Daniel Manduku), Rongai (Paul Kibet), Fafi (Farah Salah), Ruiru (Simon Kingara), Isiolo South (Dibu Mohammed), Nyaribari Chache (Zaheer Jhanda), Karachuonyo (Okuome Adipo), and Embakasi North (James Gakuya).

In Embakasi North, Gathungu flagged Ksh55 million awarded to five schools for laboratory construction. Shockingly, none of the projects had begun.

The constituency also came under scrutiny for questionable handling of primary and secondary school projects worth Ksh63.9 million, and for irregular fund transfers and implementation flaws involving another Ksh104.7 million.

Ruiru constituency also raised red flags. At Githunguri High School, the audit questioned the use of Ksh400,000 to purchase desks. The documents provided failed to justify why this was treated as an emergency expense, as there was no evidence of an urgent or unforeseen need for the furniture.

In Rongai, the report exposed unsupported spending of Ksh2.5 million earmarked for building two classrooms at Kamosop Secondary School. While the school signed a contract with local contractors on March 21, 2024, to complete the project within 75 days, the execution quickly veered off course.

On April 20, the school’s Board of Management redirected Ksh180,000—initially meant for ceiling work—toward buying 300 lockers at Ksh600 each. However, the audit found no receipt vouchers, store issue records, or inspection reports to confirm the delivery of the lockers, casting serious doubt on the legitimacy of the purchase.