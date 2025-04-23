KNEC Prepares for Inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment Under CBC Framework

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) is preparing to roll out the very first Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), a key milestone in putting the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) into practice.

Dr. David Njengere, KNEC’s Chief Executive Officer, confirmed that candidate registration is now complete and the team is busy verifying the data.

He expects to share a comprehensive list of registered candidates by the end of April.

Nairobi recently hosted the second annual symposium on Competency-Based Assessment, organized by KNEC. This event brought together important stakeholders to explore how best to interpret assessment results, improve exam administration, and promote fair access to education across the country.

At the symposium, Dr. Njengere emphasized the importance of monitoring each student’s progress starting from Grade Three. This approach will help KNEC spot equity issues early and suggest focused interventions to support students who need it most.

Dr. Njengere also reiterated KNEC’s ongoing commitment to the CBC framework. He pointed out that the upcoming Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment, planned for later this year, reflects the council’s focus on competency-based learning and evaluation.

Professor Julius Nyabundi, KNEC Chairman and chair of the symposium, acknowledged the Ministry of Education’s efforts in advancing education reforms to meet modern demands.

He also highlighted current discussions around whether mathematics should be compulsory, suggesting that allowing students to choose subjects that suit their interests and strengths could be more beneficial.

Clarifications on Subject Selection in Senior Schools

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development addressed concerns regarding mandatory subject choices in senior schools. They clarified that students won’t be required to take subjects they haven’t encountered during their junior school years.

For instance, students aiming for careers in aviation might choose subjects like physics and geography, which align with junior school courses such as social studies, ensuring a smooth learning progression.

Summary of KNEC’s Upcoming Initiatives

Completion of candidate registration and data verification for KJSEA.

Publication of the registered candidates list by the end of April.

Focus on tracking individual student progress starting from Grade Three.

Encouragement of flexible subject choices that align with students’ interests.

Continuing reforms to align exams with CBC principles.

The launch of the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment is a significant step in Kenya’s education reform journey, aiming to support competency development and equitable learning outcomes nationwide.