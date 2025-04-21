Tragic Floods in Isiolo: Body of Missing Driver Recovered

In a heart-wrenching turn of events in Isiolo County, the body of Paul Gitonga, who was tragically swept away by floodwaters, has been found.

Gitonga, the driver of a Toyota Prado, went missing when his vehicle was overtaken by floods at the KMC Bridge on April 18. Sadly, his body was discovered two days later on Sunday in the Lowangishu area, several kilometers downstream.

The accident happened after a heavy downpour hit the region. Gitonga, along with two passengers, was traveling from Kipsing to Isiolo Town when the incident occurred.

Also in the vehicle were Rajuel Lemantile, 23, and Boniface Muriungi, 22. While Muriungi managed to escape unscathed by climbing out through a window, Gitonga and Lemantile were less fortunate. The vehicle itself was found about two kilometers from the initial site of the incident.

David Lemantile, who owns the Prado and serves as a Member of County Assembly, confirmed the details of this tragic event. Rescue teams are still actively searching for Rajuel Lemantile, who remains missing.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by sudden floods in the area. It underscores the critical need for enhanced safety measures and increased awareness among residents and travelers alike.