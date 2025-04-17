Challenges in CBC Trainer Retooling as Reimbursement Delays Persist

The retooling process for Trainers of Trainers (ToTs) in Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is underway, but it’s not without its bumps.
Delays in reimbursements are causing a sluggish start, leaving Curriculum Support Officers (CSOs) and Sub-County Directors feeling demotivated.
These delays, handled by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), have had trainers arriving late, especially in regions like Western, Nyanza, Central, Rift Valley, and Eastern Kenya. It’s a stark contrast to previous sessions where turnout was more robust from the get-go.
Adding to the challenge are logistical hiccups. Imagine being directed to a training venue only to discover it’s 50 kilometers away and unavailable. This happened to trainers in Western Kenya, and it’s no surprise schools are now reluctant to host TSC sessions due to these ongoing reimbursement issues that throw their schedules off balance.
There’s also a noticeable drop in the number of Curriculum Support Officers for Special Needs Education (CsoSNE) involved.
With fewer trainees in April, many officers remain at their workplaces, leaving only a handful to join the regional training. This isn’t a new issue—CsoSNE officers have previously flagged the lack of support for transport and accommodation.
In response, TSC has adopted the Center for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (Cemastea) reimbursement model, which now includes residential training support to help lift spirits.
Efforts are being made to ensure April’s training reimbursements are sorted by May. This is crucial as delays have already led to a loss of seasoned professionals from Cemastea, KICD, KNEC, and the Ministry of Education, with many seeking better opportunities elsewhere.