Challenges in CBC Trainer Retooling as Reimbursement Delays Persist

The retooling process for Trainers of Trainers (ToTs) in Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is underway, but it’s not without its bumps.

Delays in reimbursements are causing a sluggish start, leaving Curriculum Support Officers (CSOs) and Sub-County Directors feeling demotivated.

These delays, handled by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), have had trainers arriving late, especially in regions like Western, Nyanza, Central, Rift Valley, and Eastern Kenya. It’s a stark contrast to previous sessions where turnout was more robust from the get-go.