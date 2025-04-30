Kenya Secures Ksh64.65 Billion Boost to Improve Maternal and Newborn Health

An alliance of global philanthropists has pledged a Ksh64.65 billion (USD 500 million) aid to boost healthcare funding in Kenya and other sub-Saharan countries. The coalition includes the Gates Foundation, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity—formerly representing the UAE—and a consortium of American donors.

The funding will target key health sector reforms, with a sharp focus on maternal and newborn health programs. Although the initiative will benefit several countries across sub-Saharan Africa, Nairobi will serve as the headquarters, anchoring the fund’s operations and strategic oversight.

According to fund CEO Alice Kang’ethe, the project has been in development for over a year but has gained renewed urgency as donor governments continue to scale back. In an interview with Reuters, she highlighted the need for homegrown solutions, saying the fund is committed to working hand-in-hand with African governments, healthcare experts, and community organizations.

“It is an opportune moment,” Kang’ethe said, explaining that the fund aims to avoid the common donor pitfall of parachuting in foreign experts and technologies. “We’re here to support, not dictate.”

This substantial donor funding comes at a critical juncture as Kenya struggles with dwindling foreign assistance following aid cuts introduced during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The initiative’s ambitious goals include saving 300,000 mothers and newborns by 2030 and improving healthcare access for 34 million women and babies across the continent.

To strengthen these efforts, the partners have pledged an additional Ksh12.94 billion (USD 100 million) in direct investments targeting maternal and child health. This contribution will run separately from the primary aid fund.

Besides Kenya, other beneficiary nations include Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

The program will specifically tackle the leading causes of maternal and newborn deaths—such as infections, postpartum hemorrhage, and respiratory complications in infants.

Additional support comes from influential organizations like the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Delta Philanthropies, and the ELMA Foundation, underlining the global commitment to advancing maternal and child healthcare in Africa.