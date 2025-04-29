Ex CS Sicily Kariuki to Contest for Governor Under Gachagua Party, Criticizes Ruto’s Governance

Former Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has made it clear that she will vie for the Nyandarua governor’s seat in the 2027 elections.

While accompanying former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the 26th anniversary celebrations of St. Louis Igwamiti Parish in Ol Joro Orok Constituency, Nyandarua County, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, Sicily reaffirmed her intentions to run and appealed to the people of Nyandarua to rally behind her bid when the election season arrives.

“Do you still love me? Are we together? Yes, I will be running for the Nyandarua governor’s seat. That’s the one I want. And you all know it’s the one I want, and by God’s grace, we shall win it,” she told the crowd.

As the political landscape heats up, Sicily hinted that she would likely contest under Gachagua’s newly formed party, set to launch in May. Reflecting on past electoral struggles in Mount Kenya, she pointed out that many politicians from the region had faced challenges due to the absence of a party that truly represented their interests. This, she said, had left them without the strong political backing they needed to succeed.

Praises Gachagua

She lavished praise on Gachagua, affirming her unwavering loyalty to him and encouraging other politicians to throw their support behind his emerging political platform once it is officially launched.

Sicily also took the opportunity to address what she described as the numerous challenges facing Mount Kenya under the current leadership. According to her, these issues were a direct result of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government. She emphasized the critical need for the region to secure its own political identity to avoid the same struggles it has faced in recent years.

“We used to implement projects for you, but now we find ourselves in trouble. We must unite so that we can get onto Gachagua’s bus in 2027 and avoid the issues we are currently facing. As the father has reminded us, elections mean service to the people,” she stated.

Sicily Kariuki Criticizes Ruto’s Governance

Sicily went on to lament the lack of tangible development in Mount Kenya since Ruto’s government took power. She explained that, despite Ruto’s promises and the transition from former President Uhuru Kenyatta, significant infrastructure projects from the Uhuru era had yet to see any progress.

Praising Uhuru’s leadership, she recalled the transformative impact his government had on the region. Sicily also took a moment to highlight her own contributions during that time, stressing that locals were well aware of the developmental strides she had made.

“I was in Uhuru’s government—the only government that truly brought you development,” she said. “Now, I want to mention three things. Mheshimiwa Thuo, you’ve spoken about the connecting road from here to Sharagita. Since I left government, that critical road has not been addressed. Ruto’s government took office, but I have not seen them take any decisive action, and the road remains stalled, along with the water projects. And we all agree that Methu will be our senator forever,” she remarked.

Controversial budget

In her concluding remarks, Sicily warned Ruto about the government’s plans to pass a controversial budget that includes an additional Ksh1 trillion. She reminded him that a similar budget proposal had sparked widespread protests among Kenya’s Gen Z population in 2024.

“The last point I want to make is about the budget that Ruto’s government wants to pass, which includes an additional one trillion—exactly the same addition that sparked the largest Gen Z protests in the country. We will endure through this.” she said.

She also emphasized that, in 2027, the people of Mount Kenya, especially those in Nyandarua, would lead the charge in voting Ruto out of office.

“I can’t understand why President Ruto thought it was a ‘rehearsal’ to come to Nyandarua. Let him know that we don’t like being tainted,” she concluded.

In 2022, Sicily officially withdrew from the Nyandarua gubernatorial race, endorsing Francis Kimemia as the Jubilee Party’s candidate.