Only in Kenya: Cops Arrest Peddler, Pocket Marijuana and Ksh100K Bribe — Then Get Arrested Themselves

In a turn of events that could easily headline the “Only in Kenya” chronicles, two police officers found themselves behind bars on Friday after they allegedly confiscated Cannabis from a peddler — and then tried to turn the bust into a booming side hustle.

Police arrested Corporal Raphael Mukavu Nzwili and Constable Doreen Mwendwa Kaari, both attached to Muthinga Police Post in Tetu, Nyeri County. The arrest followed a daring report from a woman who claimed the officers had arrested her, seized her stash of Marijuana, and then released her after pocketing a cool Ksh100,000 bribe.

Detectives from the Tetu Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wasted no time. They launched investigations and stormed the residences of the two officers. To no one’s surprise (but everyone’s dismay), detectives recovered the missing 2 kilograms of bhang inside Constable Mwendwa’s house.

Investigators further revealed that the duo had raided the home of the woman, popularly known as Mama Mary, on April 15 and carted away the goods.

“The suspect was released after Corporal Nzwili was allegedly given Sh100,000. No report was made in the Occurrence Book, and the station commander was also not informed of the arrest and recovery,” the DCI reported.

Before the law finally caught up with the rogue officers, an MCA aspirant had already led angry locals in a demonstration against the rampant drug trafficking and abuse gripping the area. Clearly, the public smelled something fishy long before the arrests.

Trying to manage the embarrassment, police headquarters quickly moved to calm the situation, describing the incident as an “isolated case” — Kenya’s favorite phrase when things get a little too messy.

Officials assured the public that a full probe is underway to uncover the depth of officer involvement in drug-related activities in the region.

In a country where truth sometimes sounds stranger than fiction, this incident leaves many shaking their heads and asking: Who needs Netflix when real life in Kenya serves drama this spicy?