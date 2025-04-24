Dr. Swarup Mishra Breaks Silence on Mediheal Organ Trafficking Allegations

Mediheal Group founder Dr. Swarup Mishra has strongly denied allegations of involvement in organ trafficking and expressed his willingness to face legal consequences if found guilty. Speaking to the media in Eldoret on Wednesday, Dr. Mishra dismissed the claims as unfounded and announced that he intends to sue German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) over what he described as a defamatory exposé.

“This report is malicious and harmful to the integrity of our hospital. It is based on non-factual investigations,” he stated.

Flanked by his legal counsel, Katwa Kigen, Dr. Mishra emphasized that Mediheal Hospital has conducted 476 kidney transplants since November 2018, all of which, he claimed, were performed legally and ethically. Among the procedures, 62 were carried out on Israeli patients.

“These claims are entirely unfounded and are not supported by any credible evidence. We remain committed to delivering ethical, safe, and world-class healthcare to our patients and reaffirm our unwavering dedication to medical integrity,” he added.

As public scrutiny intensifies, Mediheal has maintained that the hospital upholds the highest medical standards and has vowed to defend its reputation against what it considers irresponsible journalism.

Lawyer Katwa Kigen confirmed that Mediheal has already issued a demand letter to Deutsche Welle over the allegations, which he said misrepresented the hospital’s activities.

“We probably should just mention also that we’ve issued a demand letter to that German media outlet for false misrepresentation,” Kigen told journalists.

Kigen also addressed reports that some kidney donors had voiced concerns for their safety following the exposé. He firmly distanced the hospital from those claims.

“We saw yesterday in some of the media outlets, some people, I think mainly donors, saying they feel threatened. We want to say that this has nothing to do with Mediheal, and we are happy to cooperate with any institution,” he said.

He added that Mediheal launched its kidney transplant program after receiving full licensing and approval from the Ministry of Health.

“We have a letter from the Ministry of Health to that effect,” Kigen noted.

Since then, the hospital has performed kidney transplants for 371 Kenyan patients and 105 foreign nationals. According to Kigen, patients have traveled from countries including Israel, Germany, the United States, Burundi, DRC, and Somalia.

He said Mediheal maintains a 98 percent success rate, with less than two percent mortality among recipients—and no deaths among organ donors.