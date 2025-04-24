Alfred Mutua: Illegal Children’s Homes Must Go to Protect Kids

The government has clarified that it will not close all children’s homes in the country, but will instead target those that violate legal and operational standards. This reassurance comes as authorities step up efforts to remove vulnerable children from the streets and improve their overall wellbeing.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua delivered this message on Wednesday during a handover ceremony held at the ministry’s Nairobi headquarters. The event marked the official transition of Caren Ageng’o Achieng’ into her new role as Principal Secretary of the freshly established State Department for Children’s Welfare Services.

CS Mutua emphasized that only children’s homes operating illegally or in violation of child welfare regulations would face closure.

“Just yesterday, I approved certificates for 25 children’s homes. We are not shutting down homes that follow the law and care for children responsibly. However, those running illegal operations must be closed because we will not allow them to become hubs for child trafficking or other criminal activity,” said the CS.

He further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting legitimate Child Welfare Societies across the country.

PS Achieng’ Vows to Fast-Track Children’s Cases

Now under the leadership of PS Achieng’, the new State Department for Children’s Welfare Services will focus exclusively on children’s rights, protection, and welfare—responsibilities previously managed under the broader State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.

Outlining her vision, PS Achieng’ promised to strengthen child protection systems, improve collaboration with the judiciary, and fast-track the resolution of children’s cases in court.

“I will work with the judiciary to ensure case management is fully implemented, allowing us to monitor how children’s cases are handled,” she said. “We also plan to enhance infrastructure across the country, including child-friendly rescue centers at police stations and county-level facilities.”

The formation of the State Department for Children’s Welfare Services comes at a critical time when Kenya is grappling with a rising number of missing children—many of whom go missing after fleeing abuse, being abducted, or getting separated from their families.

By prioritizing children’s needs under a dedicated department, the government hopes to create a more responsive and protective environment for Kenya’s young and vulnerable.

This move reflects a renewed commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and ensuring that every child in Kenya has access to safety, justice, and proper care.