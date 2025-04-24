‘Seven Is a Holy Number’: Cherargei Justifies Call for Longer Presidential Term

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has doubled down on his controversial proposal to extend Kenya’s presidential term limit from five to seven years.

Speaking during a radio interview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Cherargei backed the idea with both religious and practical arguments, despite facing strong resistance from his own party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Seven years is a holy number for us Christians,” he said.

Beyond its religious significance, Cherargei argued that a longer term would give presidents the time they need to effectively implement development plans. He claimed that Kenya’s five-year election cycle promotes a culture of endless politicking, which distracts leaders from delivering on their promises.

He voiced concern that the pressure of constant campaigning prevents presidents from focusing on long-term projects, limiting their ability to leave behind a meaningful legacy.

Cherargei also called out what he sees as unfair comparisons between President William Ruto and the late President Mwai Kibaki. He said critics often overlook the fact that Kibaki had a decade in office to achieve milestones such as the Thika Super Highway, while Ruto, now three years into his first term, is already being held to similar standards.

“We have subjected this country to continuous campaigning. We barely give elected leaders enough time to work. People are already comparing President Ruto to former President Kibaki, who served for ten years. Ruto has only been in office for three years, but you’ll hear people saying, ‘Kibaki alijenga Thika Super Highway’,” he added.