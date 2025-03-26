KenGen Expands Geothermal Exploration to Tanzania, Zambia, and Beyond

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is leading the charge in helping five African countries harness geothermal energy, aligning with its broader goal of phasing out thermal power.

The latest countries to benefit from KenGen’s expertise are Tanzania and Zambia, which are tapping into the company’s decades of experience and technological know-how in geothermal exploration.

This move reflects Kenya’s commitment to global climate goals, as outlined in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement aims to reduce carbon emissions, limit global temperature rise, and mitigate climate change impacts.

Kenya is currently the region’s leader in geothermal energy, generating 754 megawatts. With ambitious plans to boost its green energy capacity to 1,500 megawatts by 2034, KenGen is focused on supporting other nations in their shift toward clean energy.

KenGen’s CEO, Eng. Peter Njenga, confirmed that the company has secured exploration rights in Zambia and Tanzania, while ongoing drilling operations are underway in Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Eswatini.

“We’ve already helped Ethiopia and Djibouti tap into their geothermal potential, and next, we are focusing on Eswatini, which shows significant promise,” Njenga said.

Olkaria Power Plant Upgrade

In addition to its regional efforts, KenGen is upgrading its Olkaria 1 power plant in Naivasha. The rehabilitation project, which is 50 percent complete, will see the plant’s output increase from 45MW to 63MW by 2026, contributing an extra 18MW to Kenya’s national grid.

“Our goal is to add 18MW more to the grid, strengthening the national energy supply and supporting the country’s green energy vision,” Njenga explained.

KenGen is also seeking investors to fund its 10-year strategic plan, which aims to add an additional 1,500MW of green energy capacity.

In a broader push for sustainability, the company is transitioning its fleet to green-powered vehicles. Sandis Mukhongo, Assistant Manager for Transport, announced that KenGen is rolling out plans to replace its fuel-driven cars with electric vehicles (EVs).

“We have already incorporated electric vehicles into our fleet, and we plan to expand this as we build more EV charging stations across the country,” Mukhongo shared.

KenGen is seeking additional partnerships to accelerate the development of EV infrastructure, ensuring that Kenya is ready for the clean energy future.

Kenya’s total installed energy capacity is 1,726MW, including 754MW from geothermal, 826MW from hydro, 120MW from thermal, and 25MW from wind.