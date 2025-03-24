COTU Responds to Allegations of Staff Mistreatment, Unfair Pay and Sexual Harassment

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has strongly refuted allegations circulating on social media, dismissing claims of staff mistreatment, delayed salary payments, and sexual harassment as baseless and defamatory.

In a statement, COTU asserted that these accusations are part of a deliberate smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the union’s reputation.

“These baseless allegations, which are clearly motivated by personal vendetta, misrepresent the facts and seek to mislead the public,” the statement read.

The organization pointed fingers at former employee Mark Silas Sangalo, accusing him of spreading false information to settle personal scores.

“Mark was hired after making a passionate plea to the Secretary General, yet he chose to betray the trust placed in him by engaging in fraudulent activities. Despite his misconduct, COTU (K) chose not to pursue legal action against him,” the union stated.

COTU reaffirmed its commitment to employee welfare, emphasizing that timely salary payments have always been a priority. It also clarified that fraudulent activities within the organization’s welfare system had been swiftly addressed.

The union stressed that all former employees received their rightful dues and service payments, with no complaints raised after their departure.

“The only instance of delayed salaries occurred when a former payroll accountant, Mark Silas Sangalo, attempted to fraudulently manipulate the payroll to increase his own salary,” COTU stated.

The union further explained that Sangalo’s misconduct caused temporary administrative delays, which were promptly resolved following his dismissal.

Addressing concerns over unfair staff dismissals, COTU clarified that employees who left did so voluntarily for personal or professional reasons.

“For clarity, Jacqueline Njambi voluntarily resigned after securing an appointment with the National Employment Authority. Selina Ngei left to take up a new role in Tanzania, while Nnamdi Iliobachie returned to Nigeria to reunite with his family. Irene Kendi resigned for personal reasons,” the statement noted.

Responding to sexual harassment allegations, COTU maintained that it upholds a strict zero-tolerance policy on such issues.

“As of today, no serving officer or official of COTU (K) is facing any allegations or investigations related to sexual harassment,” the statement affirmed.