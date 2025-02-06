Suggestions

Police Rescue 58 Ethiopians in Human Trafficking Bust in Kitengela (PHOTOS)

February 6, 2025
A well-coordinated operation by officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit and Kitengela Police Station has led to the rescue of 58 Ethiopian nationals who were being held in a house near the House of Deliverance Center in Kitengela.

The Wednesday operation followed a tip-off from concerned members of the public, who reported seeing a group of Ethiopians confined in a maisonette in the area.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, officers located the victims, who appeared weak, malnourished, and lacked identification documents. They were found in the company of two Kenyan suspects, Daniel Nduati Kingoo and Peter Maina Kimemia.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victims were brought to the house three days earlier, awaiting transportation to South Africa.

Following the rescue, 28 of the individuals were escorted to Kitengela Police Station, while the remaining 30 were taken to Isinya Police Station.

The two Kenyan suspects were taken to Muthaiga Police Station for further questioning. Additionally, a Honda motorcycle with registration number KMGK 123T was recovered at the compound and is being held at Kitengela Police Station as evidence.

