PI Coin has soared 70% following the announcement of its long-awaited exchange listing.

But with the excitement building, savvy investors are already turning their attention to the next high-potential project—Bitcoin Bull Token ($BTCBULL), the first meme coin that distributes real Bitcoin rewards.

Pi Network ($PI) has officially confirmed its transition to Open Network, with the highly anticipated mainnet launch set for February 20, 2025. This marks a crucial milestone for the mobile-first cryptocurrency, which has spent the past six years allowing users to mine PI directly from their smartphones.

In response to the news, CoinMarketCap updated its listings to differentiate between the IOU version of PI and the official mainnet token, revealing a circulating supply of 5.96 billion PI.

OKX Announces PI Listing—The First Exchange to Support PI Trading

Following the mainnet confirmation, OKX Exchange became the first major platform to support PI trading, introducing a PI/USDT spot trading pair. This listing will allow millions of Pioneers who have mined PI for years to finally trade their holdings on an open market.

PI Coin Price Skyrockets 70%—Is $100 Within Reach?

The announcement sent PI’s price surging from under $50 to over $90, representing a 70% increase in hours. While it has since pulled back slightly to $80.91, many analysts believe that further gains could be on the horizon, especially if demand remains strong after trading opens.

Market indicators such as the Money Flow Index (MFI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) readings suggest continued buying pressure, which could drive PI toward the $100 mark in the coming weeks.

But as excitement around PI Coin reaches new highs, investors are already looking ahead to the next big opportunity—a Bitcoin-themed meme coin with real BTC rewards.

Bitcoin Bull Token ($BTCBULL) Raises $860K in 24 Hours—The Meme Coin That Pays Real Bitcoin

While PI Coin’s surge has dominated headlines, another project is gaining serious traction—Bitcoin Bull Token ($BTCBULL).

In just 24 hours, BTC Bull Token’s presale raised over $860,000, with investors rushing to secure their position before the next price increase at the $1 million milestone.

What makes BTC Bull Token unique is its revolutionary rewards system. Unlike traditional meme coins that rely purely on speculation, BTC Bull Token pays holders in real Bitcoin ($BTC) every time BTC reaches a major price milestone.

A Meme Coin That Pays You in Bitcoin? Here’s How It Works

As Bitcoin moves toward $100K and beyond, BTC Bull Token automatically distributes Bitcoin rewards to its community. This allows investors to:

– Earn real BTC simply by holding $BTCBULL

– Benefit from Bitcoin’s long-term price growth

– Accumulate BTC passively, just like mining—but without expensive equipment

This first-of-its-kind model explains why Bitcoin Bull Token is seeing explosive demand, with analysts calling it one of the most innovative Bitcoin-themed meme coins of the year.

Best Wallet Integration: Making Bitcoin Rewards Seamless

BTC Bull Token has also partnered with Best Wallet, a multi-chain wallet that supports BTCBULL on both Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

This integration allows investors to:

– Buy BTC Bull Token on either ETH or BSC and still receive BTC rewards directly in Best Wallet

– Stake $BTCBULL with a current APY of 453%

– Manage all their crypto holdings in one place, including BTC, PI, and other assets

Best Wallet has been instrumental in launching some of the most successful early-stage crypto projects, with many seeing 10x to 50x gains post-launch.

For investors looking to secure their BTC rewards seamlessly, Best Wallet is the go-to option for storing, staking, and transacting BTC Bull Token tokens.

Why BTC Bull Token Could Be the Next Big Utility Meme Coin

Bitcoin Bull Token isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a game-changing investment vehicle that aligns with Bitcoin’s long-term growth.

Unlike most meme coins, BTC Bull Token offers:

– Real BTC rewards at key price milestones

– A deflationary supply model through token burns

– Staking opportunities for additional passive income

With a total supply of 21 billion tokens, BTC Bull Token’s structure mirrors Bitcoin’s 21 million cap, reinforcing its scarcity-driven value proposition.

Additionally, as Bitcoin moves toward its projected $1 million valuation, BTC Bull Token holders will continuously receive free BTC payouts, making it one of the most lucrative meme coin investments available.

BTC Bull Token vs. PI Coin—Which One Has More Upside?

While PI Coin’s exchange listing has sparked a 70% rally, its long-term growth depends on sustained trading demand.

On the other hand, BTC Bull Token offers a unique blend of meme coin speculation and Bitcoin-based rewards, positioning it as a stronger long-term investment opportunity.

BTC Bull Token Could Be the Top Meme Coin Play of 2025

While PI Coin has delivered impressive gains following its OKX listing, early investors are already shifting focus to Bitcoin Bull Token ($BTCBULL), recognizing its unique real BTC reward system as a potential game-changer.

BTC Bull Token’s first-mover advantage, passive Bitcoin income model, and Best Wallet integration position it as one of the most exciting new altcoins of the year.

