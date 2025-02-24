New Visa Rules: Ruto Pledges Hassle-Free Entry for Cruise Ship Passengers

President William Ruto has unveiled plans to simplify visa and Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) requirements for visitors arriving at the Port of Mombasa, aiming to boost Kenya’s attractiveness as a tourist destination.

During his visit to the luxury Norwegian Dawn cruise liner, which docked in Mombasa with over 2,000 tourists, Ruto stressed the need to eliminate cumbersome paperwork that discourages travelers from visiting Kenya.

He noted that the changes would primarily benefit cruise ship passengers, a segment that has witnessed a surge in arrivals in recent months.

Ruto revealed that he has already met with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officials, led by Captain William Ruto, to discuss and approve a new system for processing travel documents. The reforms will also address Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) requirements, which Kenya introduced on January 1, 2024, making it mandatory for all foreign visitors, including children, to obtain travel authorization before entry.

“We are changing our visa and eTA system to make the process smoother and hassle-free for visitors. Our goal is to eliminate unnecessary paperwork and ensure tourists can explore our country with ease,” Ruto said.

Reports indicated that cruise ship tourists struggled with authorization delays, limiting their ability to explore Kenya. Of the 2,000 passengers aboard the Norwegian Dawn, over 800 disembarked for day-long excursions to Amboseli National Park and Mombasa’s historic sites.

Speaking alongside Ruto, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir welcomed the move, saying it would allow travelers to move freely after a one-time clearance at the port.

“This will create a seamless visa process where the shipping line provides a passenger manifest to port authorities, allowing clearance in a single step,” Nassir explained.

The visa reforms are part of the government’s broader effort to enhance tourism, trade, and ease of travel, ensuring Kenya remains a top destination for international visitors.