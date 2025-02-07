‘Where is Bill Gates in Garissa?’: Ruto Vaccinates Cattle in Garissa

President William Ruto has defended the government’s livestock vaccination program, dismissing critics who have attempted to link the initiative to Bill Gates.

Speaking on February 6, 2025, during the launch of the Livestock Vaccination Drive at Soko Ng’ombe in Garissa County, Ruto challenged opponents of the nationwide exercise, urging farmers to ignore baseless claims.

“I want to ask the people of Garissa, why would you listen to someone telling you not to vaccinate your cattle when they don’t even own any livestock themselves?” Ruto posed. He emphasized that farmers have successfully vaccinated their cattle for years without issues and assured them that this drive is no different.

Ruto also criticized those spreading misinformation, stating, “You have been vaccinating your cattle all these years, and now someone comes here mixing English and Swahili, telling you to stop because of someone called Bill Gates. Where is Bill Gates in Garissa? Is Bill Gates here in Garissa?”

The President underscored the local nature of the program, revealing that the vaccines are produced at the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute in Kabete and administered by Kenyan veterinarians.

“These are our cattle, our veterinarians, and our vaccines made in Kabete. How does Bill Gates come into this? This is pure nonsense that should be ignored completely,” Ruto asserted.

The government’s livestock vaccination program aims to eradicate diseases and boost the agricultural sector, with Ruto reaffirming its importance for Kenya’s economy.