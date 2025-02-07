Garissa Woman Rep to Translate ‘Tugokira Tene’ into Somali and Borana for Ruto’s Re-election

Garissa Woman Representative Amina Udgoon Siyad has indicated that the Northern Kenya region will fully support President William Ruto’s re-election campaign in 2027.

Speaking during an Identification Cards issuance event led by President Ruto in Garissa on February 6, 2025, Udgoon strongly criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his recent comments downplaying the electoral significance of Garissa voters.

“We are furious with Gachagua, who goes around claiming Garissa people don’t have votes. Don’t we have enough numbers? Aren’t we capable of re-electing the president?” she questioned.

Udgoon also announced plans to translate the popular United Democratic Alliance (UDA) campaign song ‘Tugokira Tene’ into multiple local languages, including Somali and Borana, to resonate with diverse communities across Kenya.

The song, which translates to ‘We Shall Wake Up Early [to Vote for Ruto]’ in Kikuyu, became a rallying anthem during Ruto’s 2022 campaign in the Mt. Kenya region.

“Back then, Mt. Kenya was singing ‘Tugokira Tene Tukathure Ruto.’ We will translate this song into Somali, Borana, and every language in Kenya, including Kalenjin. We will sing it together as Kenyans to re-elect the President,” Udgoon declared.

She further emphasized the importance of pastoralist communities in Ruto’s presidency, referencing a past campaign promise. “Wasn’t the agreement for ten years? Now it’s ten years for pastoralists – this decade is ours,” she stated.

The event underscored the growing momentum behind Ruto’s re-election bid, with Udgoon rallying Northern Kenya to play a pivotal role in the 2027 polls.