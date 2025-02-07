Fuel Quality in Kenya: KEBS and EPRA Warn Against Unverified Testing Devices

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have assured Kenyans that all fuel sold in the local market meets the required quality standards.

Addressing recent concerns about fuel quality from certain suppliers, the two agencies confirmed that every petroleum product imported into the country undergoes rigorous testing and certification before reaching consumers.

KEBS and EPRA revealed that they had conducted extensive tests on fuel samples collected from various retail stations, including those cited in recent reports.

“We are pleased to report that the results of these tests confirm that the fuel at all sampled stations meets the recommended Research Octane Number (RON) ratings as stipulated by Kenyan Standards,” they said in a statement.

“Furthermore, in instances where Super Petrol is marketed as a premium fuel with higher RON ratings, our tests consistently affirm compliance with these higher standards. Consequently, we urge consumers to continue to have confidence in the quality of petroleum fuels available, as there is no cause for alarm,” they added.

However, they warned the public against using unverified fuel testing gadgets, noting that while some devices can estimate RON ratings, their results remain unreliable unless validated through laboratory tests conducted under standard procedures.

KEBS and EPRA reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining transparency and accuracy in fuel quality assessments. “We are dedicated to ensuring that all fuel available to consumers meets the highest standards. Public safety and satisfaction remain our top priorities,” they stated.

The agencies assured Kenyans that continuous monitoring and strict testing protocols will uphold the integrity of petroleum products in the market.