TRUMP token has surged to record highs, but as the hype cools, investors are now rotating into lower-cap meme coins that offer bigger upside potential.

Here are three meme coins under $1 that are gaining major attention.

TRUMP, the official Donald Trump meme coin, has been on a wild ride, skyrocketing from under $25 to over $73 before settling around $59. Despite a slight retrace, the coin remains a dominant force in the meme coin market, now ranking among the top 21 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

However, while TRUMP has been a massive success, smart investors are now looking for the next big opportunity. Historically, once high-market-cap meme coins stabilize, new low-cap projects with viral appeal tend to explode in value.

With Binance, Coinbase, and OKX listing TRUMP, the meme coin mania is far from over. But rather than buying into an already multi-billion-dollar coin, traders are shifting their attention to up-and-coming meme projects that are still in their early phases.

Three meme coins under $1 are seeing massive inflows as a result:

– MIND of Pepe (MIND) – A meme coin powered by AI agent technology

– Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) – A viral meme coin backed by a retail trading intelligence platform

– Meme Index (MEMEX) – A first-of-its-kind index fund for meme coin investing

Here’s why these three low-cap meme coins could be the next major breakout tokens of 2025.

1. MIND of Pepe – AI-Driven Meme Coin

AI and memes are two of the biggest trends in crypto, and MIND of Pepe combines both into one powerful ecosystem.

MIND of Pepe is an AI-powered trading assistant that constantly scans the market, tracking social sentiment, price movements, and viral trends before they hit the mainstream.

Unlike basic trading bots, MIND of Pepe’s AI agent can manage wallets, interact with blockchain apps, and even launch its own tokens.

This gives investors a major advantage, as the AI works 24/7 to find undervalued opportunities before they explode in value.

Why Investors Are Buying MIND of Pepe:

– AI-driven market analysis: The AI tracks price trends and Twitter sentiment to detect the next big meme coin.

– Self-learning capabilities: The AI evolves over time, continuously improving its trading strategies.

– Huge staking rewards: Investors can stake MIND tokens and earn 522% APY in passive income.

SECURE MIND OF PEPE TOKENS NOW

With over $4.2 million already raised in presale, early buyers are locking in their MIND tokens before prices rise.

Even YouTube analyst ClayBro called MIND of Pepe the “top AI agent crypto of 2025”.

2. Wall Street Pepe – The Retail Trader’s Answer to Whales & Institutions

While TRUMP token dominated headlines, Wall Street Pepe quietly raised over $63 million in its presale, making it one of the most successful ICOs of 2025.

Wall Street Pepe is a meme coin designed to level the playing field for retail traders by providing exclusive market insights, alpha calls, and real-time trading signals.

Whales and institutions manipulate crypto markets, but Wall Street Pepe’s community-driven trading intelligence platform empowers smaller investors to fight back.

What Makes Wall Street Pepe Unique?

– VIP Trading Community: WEPE holders gain access to exclusive insights and trading signals.

– Whale-proof tokenomics: Unlike TRUMP, which is 80% owned by insiders, WEPE is more evenly distributed among retail investors.

– Staking Rewards & Governance: Holders can stake WEPE tokens and participate in governance decisions.

BUY WALL STREET PEPE BEFORE PRICES GO UP

With less than three weeks left in its ICO, analysts predict Wall Street Pepe could surge 10x upon listing.

The final presale price is $0.0003665, making now the last chance to buy before its exchange debut.

3. Meme Index – The First Decentralized Meme Coin Portfolio

One of the biggest challenges in meme coin investing is finding the right token at the right time. Some meme coins explode 100x, while others fade into irrelevance.

Meme Index solves this problem by allowing investors to gain exposure to a diversified basket of meme coins—similar to an ETF for meme coins.

By holding MEMEX tokens, investors get automatic exposure to the most promising meme coins without needing to research individual projects.

How Meme Index Works:

– Four unique index funds: Investors can choose from low-risk blue-chip meme coins to high-risk moonshot tokens.

– Automated diversification: MEMEX spreads risk across multiple meme coins, reducing exposure to single-token volatility.

– Staking rewards: MEMEX holders can earn 740% APY by staking their tokens.

JOIN THE MEME INDEX PRESALE TODAY

With over $3 million raised in presale, Meme Index is rapidly gaining traction as a safer, smarter way to invest in meme coins.

Even top crypto analysts are calling it a “game-changer” for meme coin traders.

TRUMP Token’s Success is Creating New Opportunities in Meme Coins

The TRUMP token mania has ignited massive interest in meme coin investing, but early buyers are now diversifying into lower-cap projects with bigger upside potential.

MIND of Pepe, Wall Street Pepe, and Meme Index each bring unique innovations to the meme coin space and have the potential to outperform larger competitors like DOGE and SHIB.

– MIND of Pepe leverages AI to find high-potential crypto trades before the market reacts.

– Wall Street Pepe empowers retail traders with market intelligence typically reserved for whales.

– Meme Index provides diversified exposure to multiple meme coins with a single token.

With all three projects in presale stages, early investors have the opportunity to buy in before the price surges upon listing.

For those looking to capitalize on the next big meme coin boom, these low-cap cryptos under $1 could deliver the biggest gains of 2025.