NTSA Warns of Rising Road Fatalities: Saturdays and 7-8 pm Peak for Crashes

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released alarming data highlighting a significant increase in road fatalities in 2024, with Saturdays and evening hours emerging as the deadliest times for road users.

A total of 4,748 lives were lost in road crashes last year, marking a rise of 424 deaths compared to 2023.

Saturdays proved to be the most perilous day for road travel, recording 855 fatalities, up from 782 in 2023. Sundays followed closely with 828 deaths, an increase from 778 the previous year. Mondays also saw a steep rise, with 743 fatalities in 2024 compared to 576 in 2023.

Fridays recorded 649 deaths, slightly higher than 644 in 2023, while Tuesdays saw 573 fatalities, up from 477. Thursdays reported the fewest fatalities at 518, compared to 531 in 2023.

The NTSA attributed the rise in fatalities to high traffic volumes and risky driving behaviors, particularly during weekends and the start of the week. Men accounted for the majority of road deaths, with 4,035 male fatalities recorded in 2024, up from 3,531 in 2023.

In contrast, female fatalities declined slightly, dropping from 784 to 713. Experts linked the gender disparity to risky behaviors such as speeding, drunk driving, and motorcycle use, which are more prevalent among men.

Evening hours, especially between 7 pm and 8 pm, remained the most dangerous period for road users, with poor visibility, fatigue, and heavy traffic identified as key contributing factors.

The data also revealed a concerning rise in fatalities among young adults aged 20–34, with the 30–34 age group experiencing a sharp increase.

The NTSA has called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and increased public awareness to curb the rising trend of road fatalities.