PHOTOS, VIDEO – First Look at the Kenyatta’s Mysterious Northlands City.. Apartments Prices, Details

On the edge of Kahawa Sukari, bordering Mwihoko estate, a new city is quietly taking shape.
Almost mythical, the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City has been talked about for years, yet little progress has been documented. This air of secrecy, characteristic of the Kenyattas’ private approach, perhaps adds to its allure.
The first major project to break ground in the expansive Northlands City is the Northlands Heights Apartments—a gated community featuring multiple blocks of sleek medium-density housing. Lush green spaces and meticulously landscaped gardens frame the entire estate, promising a blend of modernity and tranquility.
The apartments, available as studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units, are ready for occupation.
Viewing is reportedly by appointment only, and no walk-ins are allowed.
Prices reportedly start at Ksh3.3 million for the studios. And for the budding entrepreneurs, short-term rentals like Airbnb are reportedly not allowed,
Despite minimal advertising, the Kenyattas’ Northlands City seems poised to become a landmark in the greater Nairobi region. The combination of quality construction, comprehensive amenities, and a prime location has fueled curiosity.
In line with the family’s tight operational approach, the development does not engage third-party agents or pay commissions. All transactions and site visits are coordinated directly through the project’s management.
Here are some photos from the site, courtesy of a Nairobi businesslady who had access.