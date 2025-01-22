PHOTOS, VIDEO – First Look at the Kenyatta’s Mysterious Northlands City.. Apartments Prices, Details

On the edge of Kahawa Sukari, bordering Mwihoko estate, a new city is quietly taking shape.

Almost mythical, the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City has been talked about for years, yet little progress has been documented. This air of secrecy, characteristic of the Kenyattas’ private approach, perhaps adds to its allure.

The first major project to break ground in the expansive Northlands City is the Northlands Heights Apartments—a gated community featuring multiple blocks of sleek medium-density housing. Lush green spaces and meticulously landscaped gardens frame the entire estate, promising a blend of modernity and tranquility.

The apartments, available as studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units, are ready for occupation.