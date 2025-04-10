Government to Implement Drone Technology for Advanced Soil Analysis

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has unveiled an exciting plan to use drones for collecting soil data.

In a meeting with the Rockefeller Foundation on Tuesday, Kagwe shared that the government will partner with local aviation companies to equip drones with advanced software for this purpose.

Right now, most soil analysis is done in labs, which can be time-consuming. Kagwe pointed out that by moving to a drone-based system, the process will become much more efficient for farmers. “We’re using our labs currently, but the goal is to make this process a lot more efficient,” he explained.

The drones will do more than just gather data. They’ll analyze it and send the results directly to farmers’ mobile phones. This means farmers will get the information they need quickly and accurately, helping them make better decisions for their crops.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to work with county governments to modernize agricultural education. This includes updating the curriculum at agricultural colleges to include technology, ensuring future agricultural officers are well-equipped with the latest tools and knowledge.

This initiative follows another recent move by the government to establish a special Agricultural Police Unit aimed at protecting avocado farms from theft.