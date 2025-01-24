How Fake Airbnb Hosts Robbed Russian Tourists of KES 2.6 Million

Detectives in Nyali Sub-County arrested three suspects involved in a violent robbery targeting Russian tourists.

The suspects, identified as Mutegi Mbeti, Dickson Otwera Tunya, and Humphrey Nyairo Nyachwaya, were apprehended at an Airbnb in Badar House, Mwembeni area after a thorough investigation linked them to the crime.

On January 19, 2025, the trio posed as Airbnb hosts to lure two Russian nationals into a trap. Once the victims arrived, the suspects brandished weapons and demanded KES.2.5 million.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects coerced the victims into transferring 1,986,410 Russian Rubles online and surrendering additional cash—1,500 Russian Rubles, 120 Dirhams, and KES. 45,000.

Further investigations revealed the suspects operate a sophisticated online dating scam, targeting foreign nationals. They work with international accomplices to funnel funds into foreign accounts, complicating the money trail.

The suspects appeared before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Shanzu, where detectives secured a three-day extension to conclude their inquiries. The case will be mentioned today, January 24, 2025.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat organized crime targeting tourists in Kenya. Visitors are urged to remain vigilant when booking accommodations online.