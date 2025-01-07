Government Allocates KSh48.4 Billion to Schools Ahead of Reopening: Key Details for Teachers and Administrators

The Kenyan government has taken significant steps to support public schools by releasing KSh48.4 billion in capitation funds ahead of the new academic term.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, this allocation represents 50% of the total capitation budget for 2025 and aims to ensure a smooth reopening process.

Below are the key updates for teachers and school administrators as they prepare for the new school year.

The allocated funds have been distributed across different levels of education as follows:

Primary schools: KSh4.1 billion

KSh4.1 billion Day Secondary Schools: KSh28.9 billion

KSh28.9 billion Day Junior Secondary Schools: KSh15.3 billion

This financial boost is designed to eliminate the common challenges experienced during reopening periods, ensuring schools operate without disruption.

The importance of timely funding cannot be understated, as delayed disbursements often lead to stress and operational challenges for school heads. To mitigate these issues, the funds have been divided according to the school term requirements:

50% disbursed now for Term One.

30% allocated for Term Two.

20% reserved for Term Three expenses.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Treasury, has committed to adhering to this schedule to avoid past delays that created financial strains on schools.

With the transition of Grade 9 students to Junior Secondary Schools, a significant focus has been placed on infrastructure improvements.

Currently, 93% of the 16,000 classrooms for this transition have been completed. However, for the remaining 7%, the government has instructed head teachers to set up temporary accommodations to house learners, including merging streams when necessary.

While not ideal, these temporary solutions aim to prevent disruptions as final classroom constructions are completed.

Another noteworthy achievement is the distribution of learning materials. The government states that it has already delivered an impressive 9.9 million textbooks across the country.

CS Ogamba has confirmed that deliveries were on track to be finalized by Monday, January 6, ensuring all students have access to the necessary materials from the first day of the term. This will help teachers avoid last-minute challenges in sourcing resources, ensuring a productive start to the academic year.

The early release of funds and resources is expected to reduce the stress school administrators typically face due to tight budgets and delayed funding. CS Ogamba acknowledged the difficulties school heads have encountered in the past, expressing hope that these proactive measures will alleviate some of their financial and managerial burdens.