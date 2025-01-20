Gachagua Accuses Ruto of Reviving Mungiki Sect to Divide Mt. Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of supporting the revival of the illegal ‘Mungiki’ sect, warning that such actions could destabilize the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking at a service in Laikipia County, Gachagua criticized the ruling coalition for allowing the resurgence of the sect, describing it as a dangerous move that disregards the harmful impact of the group on the region.

Gachagua’s comments came in the wake of chaotic scenes at Kamukunji Stadium in Nyeri on Saturday, where former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga disrupted a prayer session led by Dorcas Gachagua. Njenga, accompanied by a group of youths, forced speakers at the event to cut their speeches short.

Amid the disruption, several leaders, including Nyeri Deputy Governor Waroe Kinaniri and former Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, left the venue swiftly, fearing potential retaliation from the youths.

Gachagua lashed out at President Ruto, accusing him of using divisive tactics to control the region. He warned that Ruto’s actions would polarize the Mt Kenya electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Our President has destroyed our economy and businesses, people have rejected him. So that he can terrorize us, he has revived the illegal Mungiki sect that harasses our women. I want to tell him, that’s bad and our people will refuse,” Gachagua stated.

“If you revive that sect, our people will hate you even more,” he added.

Gachagua, who has been leading opposition against Ruto in the Mt. Kenya region, drew parallels to the tactics of the late President Daniel Arap Moi, alleging that Ruto was employing similar strategies to suppress dissent.

“We had problems where Moi eroded the economy, destroyed the businesses of our people and sacked them. We start rejecting him and for him to terrorize us following that decision, he found a youth to form an illegal sect to harass women and children and brings us trouble,” Gachagua claimed.

He called on the government to halt any attempts to divide the region, declaring, “We will not allow it!”