2025 First-Term Co-Curricular Activities Schedule for Kenyan Schools

The Ministry of Education has announced the 2025 Term One Co-Curricular Activities Calendar for Kenyan schools, offering students across the country a chance to participate in a variety of exciting activities.

These events, scheduled right after the mid-term break starting February 25, 2025, aim to combine academics with personal development through sports, arts, and teamwork initiatives. Students return to class on March 2, 2025, and will immediately immerse themselves in a well-rounded program of extracurricular activities.

A major highlight for 2025 is the reintroduction of age limits for participants. This move seeks to create a fairer and safer environment for all competitors. Primary school participants must be under 12 years old, junior secondary students under 15, and secondary school participants under 18 years old.

This policy is expected to level the playing field while addressing safety concerns raised in recent years.

Below is a breakdown of the key activities and dates for Term One 2025:

Key Term One Activities and Dates

Secondary Schools (Under 18)

Sports Featured : Rugby 15s, Basketball 5×5, Hockey, Handball, Athletics, Cross Country, Swimming

: Rugby 15s, Basketball 5×5, Hockey, Handball, Athletics, Cross Country, Swimming Location : Coast Region

: Coast Region Important Dates : Clinics: April 5–7 Team Arrival: April 6 Opening Ceremony: April 7 (Shanzu Teachers’ Training College) Competition Days: April 8–12 Departure: April 13

:

Primary Schools (Under 12)

Activities : Athletics, Gymnastics, Kids Athletics, Cross Country

: Athletics, Gymnastics, Kids Athletics, Cross Country Location : Coast Region

: Coast Region Important Dates : Clinics: April 5–6 Team Arrival: April 6 Opening Ceremony: April 7 (Shanzu TTC) Event Days: April 8–11 Closing/Departure: April 11–12 (NYS Grounds, Likoni)

:

Junior Secondary Schools (Under 15)

Sports Included : Rugby 7s, Basketball 5×5, Athletics, Cross Country, Swimming

: Rugby 7s, Basketball 5×5, Athletics, Cross Country, Swimming Location : Coast Region

: Coast Region Important Dates (same as primary schools): Event Days: April 8–11 (NYS Grounds, Likoni) Departure: April 12

(same as primary schools):

Special Schools (Various Age Groups)

Students in special schools are also included in this year’s programs, with events held in parallel with the regular calendar at Coast Region venues. Key highlights include:

Secondary Special Schools : Closing ceremony on April 12 at Sahajanand Special School.

: Closing ceremony on April 12 at Sahajanand Special School. Primary Special Schools: Final events at Ziwani School for the Deaf.

National Drama and Film Festival

The National Drama and Film Festival will be a creative highlight of Term One, focusing on arts and storytelling. The festival is set to take place at Afraha High School in Nakuru County. Students with a passion for drama and film are encouraged to participate.

Key Dates : Reporting Day: April 7 Performances: April 8–14 Gala Concert: April 15–16 State Concert: April 18 Departure: April 19

:

The reimplementation of age restrictions reflects the Ministry’s commitment to creating a safe and fair competitive environment. By ensuring age-appropriate participation, younger students can compete without undue risks or pressure from older peers, fostering an inclusive and nurturing atmosphere for all.