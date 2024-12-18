TSC to Recruit 5,862 Primary Teachers on Permanent Terms by January 2025

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to hire 5,862 primary school teachers on permanent and pensionable terms by January 2025.

These positions are intended to replace teachers who have exited the profession due to retirement, resignation, or other reasons, rather than creating new roles.

Who’s Eligible to Apply?

The primary school roles will be available to holders of the Primary Teacher Education (PTE) certificate, also known as the P1 certificate. Dr. Nancy Macharia, TSC’s CEO, has acknowledged the struggles many qualified primary school teachers face, highlighting underemployment as a persistent issue.

Protests from frustrated teachers have become increasingly prevalent due to limited job opportunities.

This employment gap stems in part from structural changes introduced by the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). With primary schools now having six class levels instead of eight, an oversupply of 18,057 teachers has created stiff competition for jobs. As a result, many highly qualified teachers remain unemployed.

The job market became even more strained in November 2024 when the TSC announced 20,000 internship openings exclusively for junior secondary school teachers. This sidelined many P1 educators, who were used to having reserved spots in previous recruitment drives.

Consequently, of the approximately 170,000 qualified primary school teachers registered with TSC, many remain jobless.

In response to high unemployment rates, the Kenyan government has begun exploring international employment opportunities for teachers.

Under a newly introduced policy, the TSC aims to facilitate placements in 17 countries, including the USA, Canada, Germany, France, Ireland, China, and nations in the Gulf like Qatar and the UAE.

Dr. Macharia highlighted the demand for both English and Kiswahili teachers in certain countries. For example, there’s need for Kiswahili educators in South Africa and special needs teachers in countries such as Kuwait, Japan, and the UAE.

How It Will Work: International Employment Policies

The global job placement initiative will function under government-to-government labor export agreements. Candidates must hold a Certificate, Diploma, or Degree in Education from a recognized institution, be registered with the TSC, and meet other eligibility requirements, such as high ethical standards and country-specific qualifications like language proficiency.

Selected candidates will undergo an orientation program focusing on areas like cultural awareness, safety, and understanding their international contracts. The TSC has committed to negotiating contracts that include terms for salaries, working hours, housing, insurance, and repatriation plans.

It’s worth noting, however, that local teachers employed under permanent contracts must resign to accept overseas postings, with no guarantees of reinstatement upon their return.

To streamline the recruitment process for international roles, the TSC plans to develop a centralized database cataloging unemployed teachers’ qualifications, expertise, and certifications. This database will ensure that roles align with individual skills and qualifications.

Feedback loops will also be implemented to improve recruitment efficiency over time.

Despite a significant pool of unemployed teachers, Kenyan schools, especially junior secondary institutions, are struggling with acute staffing shortages. For example, while the TSC advertised 46,000 positions earlier this year, it received over 314,000 applications.

This imbalance underscores the severity of the crisis in the education sector.

President William Ruto had promised during his 2022 campaign to hire 116,000 teachers over two years. However, this ambitious target remains unfulfilled, leaving many schools understaffed.

For many educators, international teaching roles represent not just financial stability but also opportunities for professional growth. Exposing teachers to diverse education systems can improve their teaching methods and empower them to contribute back home.

Dr. Macharia emphasized that international roles could also benefit Kenya’s economy by increasing remittances, which strengthen foreign exchange reserves. To protect educators abroad, the TSC plans to collaborate with host countries and establish safeguards for fair and ethical treatment.

While the international placement initiative has been welcomed by many, it has also drawn criticism. Some argue that the government should prioritize resolving domestic employment challenges rather than exporting talent. Additionally, concerns about poor working conditions in some host countries persist.

The TSC plans to review the policy every three years—or sooner, if needed—to adapt to feedback and evolving circumstances. While the initiative provides hope for educators seeking opportunities abroad, it raises lingering questions about whether Kenya’s education system will eventually be able to balance its workforce demands domestically.