Russia Opens Doors to Kenyans with New Single Electronic Visa

Kenyans can now travel to Russia using a single electronic visa, following approval by the Russian government.

The Russian Embassy in Kenya confirmed yesterday that Kenya, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe have joined the list of eligible countries for this visa, which facilitates travel to Moscow and other regions of Russia.

The single electronic visa grants travelers the right to enter Russia once for purposes such as tourism, business, or personal visits. It also allows participation in scientific, cultural, socio-political, economic, and sporting events, enabling broader connections and collaborations.

Valid for 60 days from the date of issuance, the visa permits a stay of up to 16 days in Russia. Travelers can enter and exit the country via air, road, rail, and water transport. Foot entry and exit are also allowed through designated checkpoints outlined by the Russian government.

Applicants can easily obtain the visa by completing an online application on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official website at https://electronic-visa.kdmid.ru or through a mobile application available on the same site.

The process requires a digital photograph and a scanned copy of the applicant’s machine-readable passport data page. No additional documents are necessary.

To ensure timely processing, applications must be submitted at least four calendar days before the planned travel date. The entire process is completed online, making it convenient for travelers planning a trip to Russia.

This streamlined visa option is expected to enhance travel and strengthen ties between Russia and the newly eligible countries.