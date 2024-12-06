Govt Targets 2,802 NGOs for Deregistration Over Non-Compliance

The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has announced plans to cancel the registration certificates of 2,802 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) due to non-compliance with the Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Act, 2013.

In a Kenya Gazette notice dated November 21, PBORA stated that the listed organizations breached provisions of the Act and failed to meet the terms of their certificates. Notable among them is the Sakaja Johnson Foundation, linked to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, which has defaulted for one year.

Other organizations include Resources Project-Kenya (defaulting for 21 years), Intex Welfare Foundation (15 years), Huruma Integrated Child Programme (18 years), Jamii Zetu Africa (Jaza) (19 years), and the Disabled Persons National Alliance of Kenya (19 years).

Acting Director Lindon Nicolas emphasized that deregistration will take effect 15 days from the notice date.

Additionally, PBORA reminded organizations previously exempted under older laws to register as PBOs within the three-month window provided from May. NGOs that fail to comply risk losing their PBO status.

For international NGOs, the law mandates obtaining a certificate from PBORA to operate in Kenya. These organizations must also ensure that at least one-third of their directors are Kenyan citizens residing in the country and must maintain an office within Kenya.

Some international organizations may qualify for exemption from registration. However, to secure a permit, they must not implement activities within Kenya, use Kenya as a base for operations in other countries, or raise funds locally.

This move aims to enhance accountability and compliance within the NGO sector.