Win for Clerics as Mungatana Withdraws Bill on Religious Regulations

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has withdrawn the Religious Organizations Bill, which sought to impose strict regulations on churches and other religious groups.

Mungatana, who sponsored the bill and previously chaired the Senate Taskforce on the Shakahola Massacre, explained that the decision followed extensive consultations with religious leaders across the country.

“We confirm that we have written to the Speaker to withdraw the bill. This decision is not related to the ongoing criminal cases involving Mackenzie and others,” Mungatana said.

The senator was accompanied by leaders from 26 registered umbrella bodies, who also agreed to withdraw their court cases challenging the bill.

The clergy committed to establishing a Self-Regulation Task Force, composed of representatives from umbrella bodies and relevant stakeholders. This task force will develop a framework for self-regulation to ensure churches remain transparent, accountable, and aligned with their spiritual mission.

“We reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the interests of our members and upholding the constitutional right to freedom of worship and assembly,” said the religious leaders.

This move comes as religious groups aim to enhance accountability while maintaining their constitutional rights.