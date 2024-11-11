Cop Opens Fire in Embu Bar Brawl, Killing One and Wounding Another

A police officer shot and killed one man and injured another in a bar altercation on Saturday night in Runyenjes, Embu County. The incident, involving an officer from Nthagaiya Police Post, occurred at a popular bar in Ugweri Market.

According to police, the officer and a colleague entered the bar and ordered patrons to leave. Witnesses said that some patrons resisted, prompting the officer to open fire.

Catherine Nyaga, mother of 43-year-old Ephantus Muriithi Nyaga, reported that the officer shot her son in the head. A second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was rushed to Embu Level Five Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Following the incident, police officers visited the scene and confirmed that investigations are underway. The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital mortuary.

The two officers involved have been disarmed and are detained as the probe continues. Local residents are demanding justice for the shooting, calling for accountability in the handling of the case.