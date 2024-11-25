Dune cruising – a unique challenge for every SUV

Cruising the dunes is always a difficult test, not only for the driver but also for his car.

This activity requires considering many small nuances and recommendations from experienced conquerors of the sands.

Only in this case will the vehicle be able to successfully pass the unique test and give each participant in such an adventure maximum pleasure. In our article, we will consider in detail the features of driving on dunes and the criteria for an SUV to meet the requirements of such a trip.

We will also study the advice of experienced drivers.

Dune riding features

To understand how difficult it will be for the driver to drive on the dunes and whether his SUV can withstand such a quest, you must study the critical features of driving on sand. There are many of them, so paying attention to at least the fundamental aspects is essential.

First of all, you should know that dunes are unique sand formations, one side of which is looser and the other is denser. This feature forces drivers to learn to find and use the second option to climb visually.

You can also go down from the softer side, but this must be done correctly.

Next, it is essential to remember that while driving on the dunes, the car’s wheels constantly try to sink into the sand.

This natural process cannot be prevented, so you must be prepared for such a development. During your car adventure, you should also know that prolonged slippage “buries” the wheels more profoundly into the sand with each passing second.

Therefore, responding to the situation promptly and choosing the best solutions to eliminate this or that problem is essential.

Dunes are sand, stones, plants, and other obstacles. All of them will significantly complicate the driver’s work and create particular problems for the car. Knowing this feature of driving on the dunes, you can study the route in advance and choose the optimal trajectories for passing each specific hill.

Another feature of driving on dunes is the difficulty of orientation on the terrain. Most sand hills have the same shape and do not differ much from each other in appearance.

In this regard, it is difficult for drivers to stick to the chosen route without using various navigation devices. Their presence partially solves this problem but does not eliminate it.

Which SUV will pass the test?

Dune bashing is a tough test for SUVs that determines the vehicle’s off-road capabilities and ability to tackle the most challenging terrain. A model must meet several critical criteria to be suitable for the job. Otherwise, the vehicle will not stand a chance of passing the test.

Compliance criteria

Using several essential criteria, SUVs are usually assessed and determined suitable for driving on dunes.

However, several other important aspects should also be considered when determining the appropriateness of using a particular vehicle in sand-filled areas.

New SUVs and used ones purchased at the Autobidmaster car auction are equally suitable for cruising on the dunes.

The only difference between them will be in the price, and these vehicles will be identical in all other respects. Next, paying attention to the tires’ characteristics is essential.

The most comprehensive products are best suited for driving on sand, providing a large contact area with the surface. Thanks to this, it is possible to avoid the wheels sinking into the sand and getting stuck in most areas.

It is also essential to monitor the tire pressure. It should be significantly lower than driving on asphalt and other hard surfaces. The optimal indicator for dunes is a pressure of 18-20 psi.

The lightest SUVs are ideal for driving on the dunes. They do not fall into the sand on most sections and do not slip in loose sand. In this regard, cars with relatively small dimensions are the best option.

They should also be equipped with engines that are not the most powerful and have less weight. Of course, an SUV chosen for driving on sand should have a four-wheel drive. This will help the driver cope with the most challenging sections and escape any situation.

High ground clearance is another mandatory criterion. Its presence will allow you to more effectively overcome various obstacles and avoid damage to the bottom of the SUV.

Best models

Considering the criteria described above, you can quickly determine SUVs’ compliance with the requirements for driving on dunes. Having done this, you will be left with only a few dozen modern models to choose the optimal vehicle for your adventure.

The most obvious choice would be SUVs from Japanese and American companies. They are the most reliable, safe and able to cope with any off-road sections effectively.

Among the Japanese-made models, the Nissan Patrol should be highlighted. It is one of the few SUVs that combine high power and low weight. An even more attractive option is the Toyota Land Cruiser.

This car is considered the standard of reliability and durability, so it is ideal for driving on the dunes.

Among the American-made models, the first to come to mind is the Jeep Wrangler. This classic SUV is designed for adventures such as driving on the dunes.

It is light, reliable, maneuverable and safe, making it an excellent option for driving on the sand. Another exceptional solution would be to choose the Chevrolet Tahoe.

Although this American SUV has impressive dimensions, it is one of the most stable. Its low center of gravity is ideal for tackling dunes and eliminating the risk of tipping over.

Recommendations for driving an SUV on dune

Even the best SUV, ideal for driving on dunes, will become useless if an untrained driver sits behind the wheel. In this regard, we would like to give you some recommendations related to driving a car in desert conditions.

The primary advice is to never drive across the dune. Initially, this is a good solution since, in this case, you reduce the slope percentage and make the work of the SUV easier.

However, in reality, driving across the dune will end in nothing more than a rollover of the car.

Even a tiny error in control is enough to turn the vehicle into a kind of rolling stone, which quickly picks up speed. Then, you must constantly monitor the speed indicators.

High-speed and prolonged driving are unacceptable on dunes. It is essential to find the optimal average speed at which the car will receive the momentum necessary for movement, and its wheels will not have time to sink too much into the sand.

When driving on dunes, it is essential to use the brakes correctly.

Pressing the brake pedal too hard is unacceptable, as this can cause the SUV to roll over (when going up or down). The best solution is gradually reducing speed, leaving the driver complete control over the vehicle.

Another important recommendation is to reduce the number of turns. When driving on dunes, they should be made exceptionally rarely.

If they cannot be avoided, you need to turn as smoothly as possible to eliminate the possibility of the vehicle rolling over. Also, be sure to learn the rule that you cannot drive on rocks and plants that you encounter.

Otherwise, you can instantly lose control or damage the bottom of the car.

Dune cruising is a unique adventure that every off-road travel enthusiast should try. This activity is a severe test even for an experienced driver, allowing him to improve his SUV control technique in the most challenging conditions.

Also, driving on sand will be a real test for the car. If he passes this test, you can be sure he can cope with all the other tasks.