Birth and Death Registration Offices in Every Constituency: Bill Gains Support

A new amendment Bill could soon allow Kenyans to obtain birth certificates at their constituency level, easing access to these essential documents, especially for those in rural and marginalized areas.

The Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari and seeks to establish at least one registration office in each constituency across the country. If approved, this would significantly reduce the time and effort Kenyans need to secure birth and death certificates, which are critical for accessing education, healthcare, employment, and other vital services.

Currently, only 143 officers handle birth and death registrations nationwide, making it difficult for many Kenyans to obtain these documents.

Wangari noted that by increasing the number of registration offices, the government aims to make it easier for citizens to exercise their right to identity and access key services that require proof of identity.

Under the proposed Bill, the relevant Cabinet Secretary would be required to set up a registration office in every constituency, amending the current Births and Deaths Registration Act (Cap 149).

In a recent committee session chaired by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Wangari assured members of the Bill’s accuracy. The Committee on Administration and Internal Security has already shown support for the proposal, advancing it to the Second Reading stage.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) also weighed in, highlighting that Article 6(3) of the Constitution requires national and state organs to ensure reasonable access to services across all regions. With additional registration offices, collecting data on births and deaths would become easier, enabling more accurate records. This improvement in data collection would support more effective resource allocation and inform policy development.

“This amendment is expected to enhance the accuracy and completeness of birth and death records, which are essential for planning and development,” Wangari said.