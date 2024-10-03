Ghost Mulee Reveals How a Kind Act of Donating His Kidney Ended up Saving His Own Life

Kenyan media personality and former Harambee Stars coach, Ghost Mulee, has revealed how a selfless act of traveling to India to donate a kidney to his brother ultimately led to saving his own life.

Mulee, known for his dynamic presence on radio, recounted his extraordinary experience during an interview with YouTuber Oga Obinna.

The journey began when Mulee’s younger brother, who tragically passed away in 2021, required an organ transplant due to cancer. Being a compatible donor, Mulee accompanied his sibling overseas for the medical procedure.

While in India, Mulee made a pivotal decision to undergo a comprehensive health check-up. It was during this examination that a potentially life-threatening condition was uncovered. “I went for a whole-body check-up,” he explained. “They conducted a sleep test on the Saturday before my Sunday departure.”

The results of this test proved to be a literal wake-up call for the veteran broadcaster.

Upon presenting the findings to an ENT specialist, Mulee received a startling revelation. “She told me one thing: ‘Thank God you are still alive’,” he shared, emphasizing the gravity of his undiagnosed condition.

Mulee had been suffering from sleep apnea, a disorder characterized by interrupted breathing during sleep. The condition had significantly impacted his daily life, often manifesting in unexpected and dangerous ways.

“I used to sleep a lot in the studio,” Mulee admitted, recalling instances where his co-host, Gidi, would humorously inquire if he had finished “praying for the show.”

The effects of sleep apnea extended beyond Mulee’s professional life, posing serious risks to his safety.

He described harrowing experiences while driving, stating, “Once your sleep comes, it comes. It was a very tough thing.” These episodes forced him to make impromptu stops to avoid potential accidents.

Fortunately, modern medicine offered a solution to Mulee’s predicament. Following his diagnosis, he underwent surgery to address the condition. “They removed a huge piece from my throat,” Mulee explained, detailing the procedure that brought him relief. “After that, I never get tired. It is not a good condition, it disturbed me,” he added, reflecting on the positive impact of the treatment.