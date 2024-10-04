Man Sues Nairobi MCAs for Their Parking Impunity on Streets Around City Hall

A legal battle has erupted in Nairobi as a local lawyer takes on the city’s leadership, including Governor Johnson Sakaja and the County Assembly, over what he alleges are widespread parking violations around key county government buildings.

Lawyer Robert Leroy Ochieng filed a lawsuit on Thursday, targeting what he describes as a pattern of disregard for parking regulations by county officials, particularly Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

The suit contends that these representatives have been consistently flouting parking rules in the vicinity of the county headquarters and assembly building.

“The members of the county assembly have converted the road into a parking area,” Ochieng stated in his legal filing.

His primary complaint centers on the alleged misuse of public spaces, including areas designated for individuals with disabilities. He argues that this practice not only violates existing regulations but also infringes upon the rights of other road users.

In his petition, Ochieng is seeking a court declaration that would explicitly prohibit parking outside of designated zones along several key thoroughfares, including City Hall Way, Mama Ngina Street, and Wabera Street.

The lawyer emphasized the irony of the situation, noting, “We filed a petition in court to ensure that road parking regulations are obeyed because these MCAs are the ones that pass the laws supposed to be implemented by the County Government of Nairobi.”

This legal action brings to the forefront long-standing issues regarding parking enforcement in Nairobi. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has previously established penalties for parking violations, with fines of up to Ksh5,000 for infractions such as driving on or obstructing pedestrian walkways.

“Driving on or through a pavement or pedestrian walkway leads to a penalty of Ksh5,000,” states the NTSA’s guidelines on traffic violations and penalties.

The Nairobi County Government has also attempted to address these issues through its own bylaws, which explicitly prohibit parking on pavements within the Central Business District (CBD). “Parking on a pavement is an illegal act,” the county laws clearly state.

These regulations further stipulate that vehicles must be parked within designated spaces, typically marked by red or yellow lines or other official markings provided by the city council.

Perhaps the outcome of this case could drive some sense into the heads of those drunk with power.