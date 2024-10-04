High-Speed Chase Leads to Sh7 Million Bhang Bust in Voi

On Thursday evening, Kenyan authorities successfully intercepted a large shipment of cannabis and apprehended a suspect in Voi.

The confiscated narcotics, locally referred to as bhang, have an estimated street value of 7 million Kenyan shillings.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported that the operation was a collaborative effort involving detectives, traffic officers, and general duty personnel from the Voi police station. The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was driving a grey Voxy vehicle containing the illicit cargo when he encountered a police checkpoint.

The situation escalated near Izera Ranch when the suspect, upon being signaled to stop, chose to flee instead.

Accelerating towards Mombasa, the driver’s actions prompted an immediate pursuit by DCI and general duty officers. Despite attempts to evade capture by going off-road, law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect.

Following the arrest, officials escorted the vehicle back to Voi police station under tight security. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a substantial haul: 1,315 rolls and eight and a half sacks of cannabis. The DCI valued the seized narcotics at 7,135,500 Kenyan shillings.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Voi police station, awaiting his court appearance to face charges related to drug trafficking.

This incident is part of a larger trend of increasing cannabis seizures across Kenya, indicating a rise in trafficking attempts. However, law enforcement agencies have been increasingly successful in intercepting these shipments during transit.