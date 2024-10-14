CS Ogamba Assures Funds Disbursed Amid Early Closure Fears

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has addressed concerns about potential early closures of secondary schools in Kenya, which are scheduled to close on October 25, 2024.

Speaking at a press conference in Embu County, CS Ogamba assured the public that the government has disbursed capitation funds to secondary schools nationwide and confirmed he has not received any circular regarding early closures.

“In terms of capitation, the funds for this term were released either two days early or just in time for the students’ return. I haven’t seen the circular you mentioned,” Ogamba stated.

He acknowledged reports from the media about delays in fund disbursement and emphasized that the Ministry is closely monitoring the situation to identify any challenges.

“I have seen reports regarding financial issues, and I want to assure the country that, as far as the Ministry is concerned, the funds have been released,” he added. “We will investigate the discrepancies mentioned, and if any exist, we will address them.”

This clarification follows warnings from the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA) regarding a looming financial crisis in schools. KSSHA Chairman Willy Kuria pointed out that schools are facing significant budget shortfalls in operational costs, tuition, and infrastructure maintenance.

Kuria explained that the government was expected to disburse Kes.22,244 per student for tuition. However, only Kes.15,192 has been allocated, resulting in a deficit of Kes.7,052 per student. This financial shortfall exacerbates the strain on schools already grappling with rising expenses.

Moreover, the government’s directive requiring schools to allocate Kes.3,850 per student for infrastructure further reduces available funds for essential tuition and operational expenses. Consequently, schools now have Kes.11,342 per student to cover all remaining costs, creating a substantial financial gap that threatens their ability to operate effectively.

KSSHA has urged the Ministry of Education to address these funding discrepancies promptly to prevent disruptions to the school calendar and ensure the smooth continuation of daily operations.