Breaking: Prof. Kithure Kindiki Set To Be Nominated as New Deputy President

This morning, leaders allied to President Ruto assembled at State House for the pre-nomination of the new Deputy President.

This follows Thursday night’s impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on 5 of the 11 counts he was on trial for.

While we were certain we’d receive the name of the new DP nominee this weekend, there were still some last minute speculations on whether favourite, Interior Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki would get the nomination, or another figure like Ndindi Nyoro or Musalia Mudavadi would make a last minute move.

Although the name has not been officially submitted to Parliament as of this writing, it is now emerging that Ruto has indeed chosen the path of least resistance, and gone with Prof. Kindiki.

Kirinyaga Governor and Ruto’s ally Anne Waiguru confirmed the news this morning.

“My brother Professor @KindikiKithure, my sincere congratulations. To you history has placed an honor and responsibility accorded to only a few. May God guide you and HE @WilliamsRuto as you lead this great country to achieve its tremendous potential. To those that supported me for this position, I thank you. We must now dedicate our efforts to building a better Kenya under the leadership of HE William Samoei Ruto and HE Abraham Kithure Kindiki. #mbeleikosawa @KenyaGovernors” she posted on X.

Waiguru was herself mentioned as a possible DP, which makes her Tweet all but a confirmation.

It was already reported that President Ruto plans to introduce his new deputy to the nation on Sunday at the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

What remains to be seen is how quickly the Gachagua camp will move, and whether they’ll get any favorable rulings from the courts.