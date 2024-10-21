Body of Missing Wajir MCA Yussuf Ahmed Found Mutilated in Lake Yahud

Authorities have discovered the body of Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, the Wajir MCA for Della Anole Ward, in the Lake Yahud area of Wajir County, over a month after his disappearance.

His family identified the mutilated body at a local mortuary. Witnesses reported that the body showed signs of severe torture, brutal beatings, and extensive burns.

Local residents crowded the morgue to help with the identification process, as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Witnesses also revealed that the victim’s eyes had been gouged out.

Ahmed had been abducted on September 13 on Enterprise Road while he was heading home to Pangani from South C. In response to the abduction case, the High Court directed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to protect a key witness, pending a formal application for witness protection.

Justice Alexander Muteti also ordered the agencies to submit an updated report on the progress of the investigation by October 7. Senior Superintendent of Police Justus Imaana informed the court that they had not yet obtained CCTV footage from the lawmaker’s pickup point to the location of his abduction.

However, Imaana confirmed they had retrieved two CCTV clips and requested footage from other sources along the suspected abduction route.

Imaana also reported that his request for assistance from the Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) had been denied. Additionally, he had not yet received call data from the mobile network, which could help identify Ahmed’s communications before his abduction.

Ahmed’s lawyers, led by Danstan Omari and LSK lawyer Hosea Manwa, called for urgent action in the investigation.