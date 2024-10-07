107 Bodies Lie Unclaimed at City Mortuary

Nairobi City County has issued an urgent appeal to the public to identify 107 unclaimed bodies at the City Mortuary, now known as Nairobi Funeral Home.

The County’s Health, Wellness and Nutrition sector is urging those who have lost contact with loved ones to visit the facility and verify if their relatives are among the unclaimed deceased.

The funeral home has exceeded its capacity, prompting the county to seek court permission for disposal of the unclaimed bodies. “The public is urged to assist by identifying their loved ones, to alleviate the pressure being experienced at the funeral home,” the County stated.

According to the Public Health Act cap 242, bodies must be stored for at least three months before court leave can be obtained for disposal, followed by a 14-day public notice.

On September 20, the county sought court orders to dispose of the 107 unclaimed bodies. However, on October 2, the court declined, stating that the Attorney General must be served and allowed to respond due to cases of extra-judicial killings. The matter is set for mention on October 15, 2024.

Currently, the facility holds over 600 bodies, far exceeding its capacity of 184. The county emphasizes the urgent need for public assistance in identifying the deceased to address the overcrowding issue at the mortuary.