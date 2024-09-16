Wajir MCA Yussuf Ahmed Found Unconscious in Migori After Abduction in Nairobi

Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA) Yussuf Ahmed has been found unconscious in a hospital in Migori following an alleged abduction on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Eldas Constituency Member of Parliament Adan Keynan, who initially highlighted Ahmed’s disappearance and assisted in the search, confirmed the news on Sunday.

Keynan reported that he spoke with OCPD John Odhiambo of Uriri Police Station, who verified that Ahmed is currently unconscious in the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding Ahmed’s arrival at the Migori hospital remain unclear, including who transported him there and how he became unconscious.

Keynan also mentioned that Ahmed’s family is making arrangements to transfer him to a more advanced medical facility in Nairobi for further treatment.

“We are coordinating to move him to a hospital in Nairobi. This development offers a glimmer of hope amid the ongoing uncertainty about his disappearance. We remain hopeful and pray that this situation will soon turn positive for the safe return of the MCA,” Keynan said.

Ahmed, who represents Della ward and serves as the House minority whip, was reportedly abducted at 9 p.m. on Friday by unidentified individuals who emerged from a black Land Cruiser Prado while he was traveling in a taxi on Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

Makadara Sub-County Police Commander Judith Nyongesa confirmed that the police received a report from the taxi driver about the abduction. However, details are still scarce.

“The taxi driver reported the incident to us, but no other witnesses have come forward with additional information that would aid our investigation,” Nyongesa told Nation.Africa.

The driver described how a black Toyota Prado blocked his taxi as he was heading towards South C estate. He reported that Ahmed was forcibly removed from the taxi and taken into the Prado, which then sped away. The registration number of the Prado was not provided.

On Saturday, the taxi driver returned to Makadara Police Station with a mobile phone he had found. “We have the mobile phone and will determine its owner after analysis,” Nyongesa said.

She also appealed for anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.