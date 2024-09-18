Ichung’wah Recalls the Day Gachagua Manhandled Itumbi Over Unfavorable Tweet

Kimani Ichung’wah recounted a dramatic State Lodge meeting where Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confronted digital strategist Dennis Itumbi for not following his orders.

In an interview on Spice FM, the Kikuyu MP claimed that Gachagua stormed into the meeting and grabbed Itumbi by the collar, demanding to know why he had not tweeted as directed.

Ichung’wah described the Deputy President as petty and vindictive, suggesting that Gachagua’s rise to his current position has exposed his true character.

“I don’t know what you would say of a person holding high office who walks to a meeting in State lodge, grabs by the collar a junior officer, Dennis Itumbi, threatening him with physical assault on the basis that someone who had no defined role until recently is not tweeting the things he wants him to tweet,” he said.

The National Assembly Majority Leader further questioned Gachagua’s tendency to frustrate those who associate with individuals he disapproves of.

“Why would you be so petty and vindictive with leaders because they’re not kneeling for you and not hailing you as the king and greatest of all?

“Why belittle your MP by publicly stating how much dowry you paid at his wedding and how you spent your time and money on him?” he asked, referring to Kiambaa MP Kawanjiku.

Ichung’wah also criticized Gachagua’s treatment of female leaders, stating, “Why would you insult the lady who represents Baringo County and call her a prostitute? Because people have refused to swing to your tune or have associated with people you don’t like. Florence Jematiah was insulted because she was working with Kiharu MP at the time.”

Ichung’wah highlighted that many MPs from Mt. Kenya have distanced themselves from the Deputy President due to intimidation and threats.

“Many of them shudder in fear because of this desperation and attempts to intimidate them because you’re desperate to pool people from the region so that you may use those people to mask your true character and to blackmail the government and the president,” he remarked.