Sifuna Urges Public Participation on Bill Requiring Counties to Support Sports Associations

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called on Kenyans to provide their feedback on his Sports Amendment Bill 2024. This proposed legislation aims to amend the Sports Act by mandating county governments to allocate funds to all registered sports associations within their jurisdiction.

On Monday, Sifuna announced that the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare will conduct public hearings on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

“The Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare will hold public hearings on my bill this Thursday. The bill seeks to mandate county governments to allocate funds to support the activities of registered County Sports Associations. Everyone is welcome to participate,” Sifuna stated.

Sifuna initially introduced his plan to reform the country’s sports sector on August 6, 2024, revealing that his bill was on the Senate’s agenda and would be read for the first time.

As the Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Sifuna emphasized that if the bill passes, counties will be required to fund all registered county sports associations. He highlighted that many sports activities currently depend heavily on donor funds, which hampers talent development.

“On the Order Paper today, my Bill amending the Sports Act will be read for the first time. The Bill if passed will require County Governments to set aside funds to support all registered county sporting associations. These associations currently rely on the goodwill of donors and sponsors. I’m certain that this will go along way in helping nurture talents across Kenya,” Sifuna wrote on X.

Details of Sifuna’s Bill

The proposed legislation includes the creation of a County Sports Association Fund. Under this bill, county governments would need to allocate 1% of all revenue collected into this newly established fund.

Furthermore, the bill requires that all funds received from loans, grants, or donations—whether from the national government or international agencies—intended to support county sports associations, be deposited into this fund.

The bill specifies:

“There is established, for each county, a fund known as the County Sports Associations Fund. This fund will receive: (a) one percent of all monies paid into the county revenue fund; (b) any monies or assets that may accrue to the fund; and (c) all funds from loans, grants, or donations from the national government or international agencies intended for supporting county sports associations.”

The bill’s objective is to provide consistent financial support to registered county sports associations.