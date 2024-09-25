President Ruto Commends NGO He Previously Accused of Funding Kenya Protests

President William Ruto has changed his position regarding the Ford Foundation, a U.S.-based non-governmental organization (NGO) that he previously accused of funding Gen Z protests in Kenya.

In a statement made on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Ruto praised the Ford Foundation for its commitment to protecting Kenya’s democracy.

This shift in tone follows Ruto’s meeting with Ford Foundation President Darren Walker in New York, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Ruto expressed appreciation for the Ford Foundation’s dedication to safeguarding democracy and supporting Kenya’s calls for reforms in global economic institutions, climate action, and modern technology regulation.

Ruto’s remarks come just two months after he publicly criticized the Foundation for allegedly fueling protests in the country. At that time, he directly implicated the American private foundation, claiming it hired individuals to incite chaos, resulting in significant property damage and looting.

The President had questioned, “I want to ask the people of the Ford Foundation to tell us, what is the purpose of their money if it is used to cause chaos?”

He further stated, “We are going to call them out and tell them that if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, and if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy, we will make it known to them that they either style up or leave.”

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei shared insights from Ruto’s meeting with Walker, indicating that their discussions centered on democratic governance and human rights. Sing’oei emphasized Kenya’s commitment to upholding democratic values and the rule of law, particularly in a global context where democratic backsliding is increasingly evident.

“Both leaders acknowledged the critical need to protect democracy in Africa against the threats of disinformation and the misuse of digital platforms for anti-democratic purposes,” Sing’oei remarked.

Notable attendees at the meeting included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, opposition leader Raila Odinga, Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, National Security Adviser Monica Juma, Adan Mohamed, and Sing’oei himself.

During the discussions, Sing’oei noted that Walker praised Ruto for his vocal advocacy on international platforms regarding reforms in global economic governance, climate change, and technology regulation.

Ruto reciprocated by expressing gratitude for the Ford Foundation’s longstanding investment in Kenya’s development over the past 60 years, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle global challenges.